Aspherical Lense Market 2019: Trends, Strategies, Aspherical Lense Market Size, split by Region and Segment, Historic and Forecast Growth to 2024

About Aspherical Lense:

Aspherical lenses are any lenses whose surface angles and profiles are neither part of a sphere nor part of a cylinder. Conventional lenses have the same curve across their entire surface, like a ping-pong ball. Aspherical lenses accomplish the same amount of refraction but are flatter and slimmer.

Aspherical Lense Market Types:

Glass Aspherical Lense

Plastic Aspherical Lense Aspherical Lense Market Applications:

Cameras

Optical Instruments

Ophthalmic

Mobile phone

Others

In application, aspherical lense downstream is wide and recently aspherical lense has acquired increasing significance in various fields of cameras, optical instruments, image and mobile phone and others. Globally, the aspherical lense market is mainly driven by growing demand for mobile phone which accounts for nearly 37.34% of total downstream consumption of aspherical lense in global.

The price of aspherical lense decreases year by year. The sales prices of aspherical lense decline from 6.82 USD/Unit in 2011 to 5.48 USD/Unit in 2015 owing to the raw material impact. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese aspherical lense industry is not only begin to transit to high-end aspherical lense products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

China is an aspherical lense production country but not the power country. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Japan and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of aspherical lense. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

The worldwide market for Aspherical Lense is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 13500 million US$ in 2024, from 9530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.