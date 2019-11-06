Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market 2019 | Trends, Growth, Size and Application in Health Care Industrial

About Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic:

Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Key Players:

AlterG

Bionik Laboratories

Ekso Bionics

Accuray Incorporated

DIH Technologies Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Fanuc

Focal Meditech

Instead Technology

Mazor Robotics

Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG

Vincent Medical Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Types:

Mobile

Standalone Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Applications:

Surgery

Cognitive

Motor Skill Therapy Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.