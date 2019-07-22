Asus ROG II Is On Most Extremist Sides of Phone Making

Asus’s first ROG gaming phone is one of the most extreme take on the idea to this point, so it’s solely acceptable that the company follow up with a brand new model to stay on the bleeding edge. The ROG Phone II sounds like a spec bump more than a design revolution — Asus hasn’t supplied official press pictures of the gadget.

First off, the display has obtained a significant upgrade. It’s a 6.59-inch 1080p OLED panel with an integrated fingerprint sensor, support for 10-bit HDR, and a Razer Phone 2-matching refresh rate of 120Hz. The contact sampling rate is twice that, at 240Hz, and Asus claims its contact latency of 49ms is the lowest of any phone. You can select whether to run stock Android or Asus’ ROG UI as a part of the phone’s setup process.

Behind the screen, there’s a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, which is Qualcomm’s new gaming-focused SoC that gives 15 % quicker GPU efficiency and better peak clock speeds on the CPU. Asus says its cooling system, including a vapor chamber and vents, will forestall throttling of the 855 Plus’ peak speeds. The ROG Phone II additionally has 12GB of RAM, as much as 512GB of storage, a 48-megapixel camera, and a 6,000mAh battery that the company says must be good for more than 7 hours of PUBG with the screen set to 60Hz.

The unique ROG Phone’s most eye-catching characteristic was its suite of gaming equipment, and Asus is updating the range for the new gadget. There are tweaked variations of the dual-screen TwinView dock and the clip-on AeroActive Cooler fan alongside a brand new gamepad attachment referred to as the Kunai that appears extraordinarily Nintendo Switch-inspired, with two split controllers that may be attached to the aspect of the phone or slid into a separate joypad-shaped grip.

Chinese launch details can be revealed tomorrow in partnership with Tencent, whereas the global model will launch within the first week of September.