Atazanavir Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Atazanavir, sold under the trade name Reyataz among others, is an antiretroviral medication used to treat and prevent HIV/AIDS. It is generally recommended for use with other antiretrovirals. It may be used for prevention after a needlestick injury or other potential exposure. It is taken by mouth once a day.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

TEVA

Cipla

Mylan

Aurobindo Pharma

Emcure

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Atazanavir Market by Types:

150 mg capsule

200 mg capsule

300 mg capsule

50 mg oral powder packet

Atazanavir Market by Applications:

Adults

Children 3 months of age and older