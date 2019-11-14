ATH Flame Retardant Market 2019-Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insight, Size, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2024

Flame retardants (FR) are chemical compounds added to or otherwise incorporated into plastic compounds to provide varying degrees of flammability protection. For example, many plastics are highly flammable and therefore their fire resistance is increased by adding flame retardants in order to reduce the risk of fire.

ATH Flame Retardant Market Top Manufacturers:

J.M. Huber Corporation

Albemarle

Nabaltec

Chalco Aluminium Corp of China

Alcoa World Alumina Minerals

TOR Minerals Europe

Alteo

Showa Denko

Sumitomo Chemicals

Almatis

MAL Magyar Aluminium

KC Corp

Sibelco

Alumina Chemicals & Castables

ATH Flame Retardant Market Type Segment:

Ground/Milled ATH

Precipitated ATH





Application Segment:

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Transportation

Furnishings

Others





ATH Flame Retardant Market Regional Segment:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Currently, there are many players in this market. J.M. Huber Corporation, Albemarle, Nabaltec, Chalco Aluminium Corp of China, Alcoa World Alumina Minerals, TOR Minerals Europe and some others are playing important roles in ATH Flame Retardant industry. The market is concentrated for now and is not seeing to be more dispersed.There are two different types of ATH Flame Retardant. The market can be segmented into: Ground/Milled ATH Flame Retardant and Precipitated ATH Flame Retardant. Precipitated ATH Flame Retardant is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 63% market share in 2018. By application, Electrical and Electronics and Building and Construction is the largest consumer group, with market share of 69% in 2018.

Companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for ATH Flame Retardant will become more intense, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end ATH Flame Retardant.The worldwide market for ATH Flame Retardant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 703.8 million US$ in 2024, from 595.3 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the ATH Flame Retardant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

