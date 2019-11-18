Athleisure Market Growth By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Athleisure Market” report provides in-depth information about Athleisure industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Athleisure Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Athleisure industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Athleisure market to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Athleisure market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The rise and evolution of the athleisure movement will drive the market in the future. The millennial population has increasingly influenced the expansion of the athleisure movement. High fashion brands are embracing athleisure while collaborating with other prominent brands. In addition, many global brands are aligning their market ing strategies around the athleisure movement. As a result, the rising adoption of athleisure wear by millennials and the working population will further boost the athleisure movement market growth in the forthcoming years. Ouranalysts have predicted that the athleisure market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Athleisure:

adidas

lululemon athletica

Nike

Inc.

PUMA SE

Under Armour