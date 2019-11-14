Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market 2019 Global Industry Leading Players Update, Gross Margin Analysis, Size, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2025

Global “Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market:

Hendrx

AT Company

Shenzhen FND

Aqua Sciences

EcoloBlue

Island Sky

Drinkable Air

Dew Point Manufacturing

Sky H2O

WaterMaker India

Planets Water

Atlantis Solar

Watair

Saisons Technocom

Konia

Air2Water

GR8 Water

Atmospheric water generators are useful where pure drinking water is difficult or impossible to obtain, because there is almost always a small amount of water in the air that can be extracted. In addition to atmospheric water production, the Appliance can also be used as a conventional water purifier by connecting it to an external municipal (city) water source.The demand for the machines in MEA was valued over USD 125 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% from 2016 to 2024. Lack of ground water resources is one of the key reasons promoting the demand for AWG across GCC countries. These machines are gaining importance in the Middle East at various workplaces such as municipal agencies, banks, hospitals, and schools owing to high purity offered by these systems.The global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market was 100 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% between 2019 and 2025. Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market by Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market by Types:

Production Volume Rate below 100 Liters per Day

Production Volume Rate between 100 and 5000 Liters per Day