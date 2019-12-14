Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Instrument Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

Global “Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Instrument Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Instrument market size.

About Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Instrument:

Atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) is a spectroanalytical procedure for the quantitative determination of chemical elements using the absorption of optical radiation (light) by free atoms in the gaseous state.

Top Key Players of Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Instrument Market:

erkinElmer

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Shimadzu

Hitachi High-Technologies

GBC Scientific

Beifen-Ruili

Persee

PG Instruments

EWAI

Analytik Jena

Lumex Instruments

Shanghai Spectrum Instruments

ELICO Ltd

Aurora Biomed

Major Types covered in the Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Instrument Market report are:

Flame

Graphite Furnace

Other Major Applications covered in the Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Instrument Market report are:

Food & Agriculture

Life Sciences & Pharmacy

Chemical

Metals & Mining

Environmental

Others Scope of Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Instrument Market:

The classification of Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Instrument includes Flame, Graphite Furnace, Other. The proportion of Flame Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Instrument in 2016 is about 45%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

North America is the largest supplier of Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Instrument, with a production market share nearly 22% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Instrument, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2016.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 23% in 2016. Following China, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

The worldwide market for Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Instrument is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 680 million US$ in 2024, from 470 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.