Atomic Clock Market 2019 Share, Size 2019 Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales Analysis, Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types and Application to 2024

Short Details of Atomic Clock Market Report – Atomic clock is a clock device that uses an electron transition frequency in the microwave, optical, or ultraviolet region of the electromagnetic spectrum of atoms as a frequency standard for its timekeeping element.

Global Atomic Clock market competition by top manufacturers

Microsemi (Microchip)

Orolia Group (Spectratime)

Oscilloquartz SA

VREMYA-CH JSC

Frequency Electronics, Inc.

Stanford Research Systems

Casic

AccuBeat Ltd

Chengdu Spaceon Electronics

Shanghai Astronomical Observatory

Only a few countries in the world can mass produce atomic clocks. The cesium atomic clock is mainly produced by Symmetricom and OSA; the cesium clock is currently the largest and most widely used atomic clock product in mass production, and the countries that can produce cesium clock in batches include the United States, Switzerland, Russia and China.

As the primary frequency standard, the cesium atomic clock provides the system with a frequency reference and a time reference. The products are mainly used in punctual systems in the fields of aerospace, communication networks, power grid synchronization, and national defense.

The cesium atomic clock has high frequency accuracy and good frequency stability without long-term frequency drift. The remarkable feature is that the atomic clock, which is the most punctual application in the world, is divided into magnetic selection state and vibration. Since the electron multiplier of the magnetically-selected cesium clock is subject to the constraints of the basic materials and processes, only the United States Symmetricom and the Swiss OSA company can mass production.

The worldwide market for Atomic Clock is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Atomic Clock in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Rubidium Atomic Clock & CSAC

Cs Beam Atomic Clock

Hydrogen Maser Atomic Clock

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Space & Military/Aerospace

Scientific & Metrology Research

Telecom/Broadcasting

Others

