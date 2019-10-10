Atomic Clock Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019  2024

Global “Atomic Clock Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Atomic Clock market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Atomic Clock:

This report studies the Atomic Clock market, Atomic clock is a clock device that uses an electron transition frequency in the microwave, optical, or ultraviolet region of the electromagnetic spectrum of atoms as a frequency standard for its timekeeping element.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Microsemi (Microchip)

Orolia Group (Spectratime)

Oscilloquartz SA

VREMYA-CH JSC

Frequency Electronics

Inc

Stanford Research Systems

Casic

AccuBeat Ltd

Chengdu Spaceon Electronics

Atomic Clock Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, Atomic Clock market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024. Atomic Clock Market Types:

Rubidium Atomic Clock & CSAC

Cesium Atomic Clock

Hydrogen Maser Atomic Clock Atomic Clock Market Applications:

Space & Military/Aerospace

Scientific & Metrology Research

Telecom/Broadcasting

Others

Only a few countries in the world can mass produce atomic clocks. The cesium atomic clock is mainly produced by Symmetricom and OSA; the cesium clock is currently the largest and most widely used atomic clock product in mass production, and the countries that can produce cesium clock in batches include the United States, Switzerland, Russia and China.

The cesium atomic clock has high frequency accuracy and good frequency stability without long-term frequency drift. The remarkable feature is that the atomic clock, which is the most punctual application in the world, is divided into magnetic selection state and vibration. Light pumping the two major categories of Cuckoo Clock. Since the electron multiplier of the magnetically-selected cesium clock is subject to the constraints of the basic materials and processes, only the United States Symmetricom and the Swiss OSA company can mass production.

The worldwide market for Atomic Clock is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.