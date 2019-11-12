Atomizing Copper Powder Market 2019-2024 Exclusive Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, CAGR, Focusing On Leading Players

Global “Atomizing Copper Powder Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Atomizing Copper Powder in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Atomizing Copper Powder Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Kymera International

Pometon

Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder

Gripm Advanced Materials

Chemet

Pound Met

GGP Metal Powder

SCHLENK

Shanghai CNPC Enterprise

Changsung Corporation

Tongling Guochuan Electronic Material

Anhui Xujing Powder New-material

Mitsui Kinzoku

SMM Group

SAFINA Materials

The report provides a basic overview of the Atomizing Copper Powder industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Atomizing Copper Powder Market Types:

<100 Mesh

100-200 Mesh

200-300 Mesh

300-400 Mesh

>400 Mesh Atomizing Copper Powder Market Applications:

Metallurgy Industry

Chemical Industry

Electronic Materials

Diamond Tools

The global market volume atomizing copper powder will increase from 34946 MT in 2012 to by 40844 MT in 2017. The average growth rate is about 3.18%. The market value of atomizing copper powder will reach 292.28 million USD in 2017 and it was 348.48 million USD in 2012. The CAGR of the market value is about -3.08%. The decrease is caused by the fall of global copper price.

Europe, China, North America and Japan are the leading production regions of atomizing copper powder. Europe is the largest production region with 21758 MT in volume in 2016. It is about 54.39%% of the world total production share. China, North America and Japan are the following regions with 11.91%, 13.07% and 13.64% of total production share in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption region of atomizing copper powders in past several years. There is 14685 MT of atomizing copper powder was consumed in Europe in 2016. Europe took about 36.71% of the global total consumption share. China is close to Europe with 6701 MT and 16.75% in share. North America and Japan are the following regions with 10.83% and 18.51% of total consumption share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Atomizing Copper Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.