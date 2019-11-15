Atropine Market 2019: Global Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 2024

“Atropine Market” report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.
Short Details of Atropine Market Report – Atropine is a medication to treat certain types of nerve agent and pesticide poisonings as well as some types of slow heart rate and to decrease saliva production during surgery. It is typically given intravenously or by injection into a muscle. Eye drops are also available which are used to treat uveitis and early amblyopia. The intravenous solution usually begins working within a minute and lasts half an hour to an hour. Large doses may be required to treat some poisonings.
Global Atropine market competition by top manufacturers
- CÂ²PHARMA
- RESONANCE LABORATORIES
- ROLABO OUTSOURCING
- Minsheng Group
- CR Double-Crane
- HENAN PURUI
- Albany Molecular Research
- Alchem International
- SAURAV CHEMICALS
- Katsura Chemical
- Hangzhou Vega
- Wuhan senwayer century
Atropine industry is relatively fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, Europe and Asia, and China market production volume accounted for more than 25.43% of the total production volume of global Atropine in 2017. CÂ²PHARMA is the world leading manufacturer in global Atropine market with the market share of 9.19%, in terms of revenue, followed by RESONANCE LABORATORIES, ROLABO OUTSOURCING, Minsheng Group and CR Double-Crane.
Compared to 2016, Atropine market decreased revenue by 5.69 percent to $549.60 million worldwide in 2017 from $582.76 million in 2016. As for the volume segment, global Atropine production decreased to 3862.8 Kg from 4247.4 Kg in 2013. Due to low prices, small profit margins and a relatively narrow market, many companies have abandoned production of atropine, and a shortage of atropine has appeared in the market. This is the result of long-term effects of market behavior.
The average price of Atropine will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to its cheap drug properties, and the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to market vicious circle.
The worldwide market for Atropine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.6% over the next five years, will reach 500 million US$ in 2024, from 550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Atropine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Atropine Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Injection
1.2.2 Drop
1.2.3 Gel
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Gastrointestinal
1.3.2 Ophthalmology
1.3.3 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 CÂ²PHARMA
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Atropine Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 CÂ²PHARMA Atropine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 RESONANCE LABORATORIES
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Atropine Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 RESONANCE LABORATORIES Atropine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 ROLABO OUTSOURCING
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Atropine Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 ROLABO OUTSOURCING Atropine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Minsheng Group
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Atropine Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Minsheng Group Atropine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 CR Double-Crane
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Atropine Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 CR Double-Crane Atropine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 HENAN PURUI
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Atropine Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 HENAN PURUI Atropine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Albany Molecular Research
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Atropine Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Albany Molecular Research Atropine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Alchem International
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Atropine Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Alchem International Atropine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 SAURAV CHEMICALS
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Atropine Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 SAURAV CHEMICALS Atropine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Katsura Chemical
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Atropine Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Katsura Chemical Atropine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Hangzhou Vega
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Atropine Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Hangzhou Vega Atropine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Wuhan senwayer century
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Atropine Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Wuhan senwayer century Atropine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Atropine Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Atropine Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Atropine Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Atropine Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Atropine Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Atropine Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Atropine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Atropine Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Atropine Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Atropine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Atropine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Atropine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Atropine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Atropine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Atropine by Country
5.1 North America Atropine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Atropine Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Atropine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Atropine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Atropine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Atropine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
