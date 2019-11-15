Atropine Market 2019: Global Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 2024

“Atropine Market” report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13056195

Short Details of Atropine Market Report – Atropine is a medication to treat certain types of nerve agent and pesticide poisonings as well as some types of slow heart rate and to decrease saliva production during surgery. It is typically given intravenously or by injection into a muscle. Eye drops are also available which are used to treat uveitis and early amblyopia. The intravenous solution usually begins working within a minute and lasts half an hour to an hour. Large doses may be required to treat some poisonings.

Global Atropine market competition by top manufacturers

CÂ²PHARMA

RESONANCE LABORATORIES

ROLABO OUTSOURCING

Minsheng Group

CR Double-Crane

HENAN PURUI

Albany Molecular Research

Alchem International

SAURAV CHEMICALS

Katsura Chemical

Hangzhou Vega

Wuhan senwayer century

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/ 13056195

Atropine is a medication to treat certain types of nerve agent and pesticide poisonings as well as some types of slow heart rate and to decrease saliva production during surgery. It is typically given intravenously or by injection into a muscle. Eye drops are also available which are used to treat uveitis and early amblyopia. The intravenous solution usually begins working within a minute and lasts half an hour to an hour. Large doses may be required to treat some poisonings.

Atropine industry is relatively fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, Europe and Asia, and China market production volume accounted for more than 25.43% of the total production volume of global Atropine in 2017. CÂ²PHARMA is the world leading manufacturer in global Atropine market with the market share of 9.19%, in terms of revenue, followed by RESONANCE LABORATORIES, ROLABO OUTSOURCING, Minsheng Group and CR Double-Crane.

Compared to 2016, Atropine market decreased revenue by 5.69 percent to $549.60 million worldwide in 2017 from $582.76 million in 2016. As for the volume segment, global Atropine production decreased to 3862.8 Kg from 4247.4 Kg in 2013. Due to low prices, small profit margins and a relatively narrow market, many companies have abandoned production of atropine, and a shortage of atropine has appeared in the market. This is the result of long-term effects of market behavior.

The average price of Atropine will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to its cheap drug properties, and the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to market vicious circle.

The worldwide market for Atropine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.6% over the next five years, will reach 500 million US$ in 2024, from 550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Atropine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/ 13056195

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Injection

Drop

Gel By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Gastrointestinal

Ophthalmology