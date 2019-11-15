Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs Market Analysis 2019-2023 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast To 2019

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs Market” report provides in-depth information about Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% during the period 2019-2023.
The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drugs market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
The rising incidence rate of ADHD among children is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs market. The expansion of the patient pool with positive ADHD symptoms is fueling the demand for ADHD therapies. As per the CDC, in 2016. Approximately 9.4% of children aged 2-17 years were diagnosed with ADHD. Thus, a significant patient pool (aged between 12 and 17 years) rely on medications. This is expected to rise further with the increasing prevalence of the disease, thereby contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.
Market Dynamics:
Rising government support The global ADHD drugs market is currently witnessing an increase in the number of government initiatives to promote the awareness of the disease and to fund drug development in the area of mental health therapeutics. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supports the National Resource Center (NRC) on ADHD, a program designed to help children and adults with ADHD. The NRC program provides information, resources, and advice to parents on how to help their children with ADHD. Thus, the rising government support to help people with ADHD is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Lack of patient compliance with ADHD treatment The pharmacological (medications) treatment with neuro-stimulant drugs is considered as the gold standard for the treatment of ADHD in children and adults. However, the multiple dosing regimens associated with neuro-stimulant drugs, such as methylphenidate and amphetamine, and the timely dosing and long duration of the treatment are leading to a decrease in the patient compliance with these drugs. This leads to a decline in the consumption of ADHD drugs, thereby impeding the growth of the market. For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs market during 2019-2023, view our report.
Competitive Analysis:
The market appears to be highly fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and NEOS Therapeutics Inc. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the rising incidence rate of ADHD among children and the increasing government support will provide considerable growth opportunities to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs manufactures. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
