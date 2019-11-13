Audio IC Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2024

Global “Audio IC Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Audio IC Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Audio IC industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Audio IC market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Audio IC market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Audio IC market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Cirrus Logic

Qualcomm

Yamaha

Realtek

TI

ADI

On Semi

Maxim

NXP

Dialog

AKM

ESS Technology

Conexant

Fortemedia

ROHM

Knowles

AAC

InvenSense

Goertek

STM

BSE

Hosiden

Bosch

NeoMEMS

MEMSensing

TDK-EPC

Scope of the Report:

Audio IC are high-precision products, this industry need a long product development cycle, design requirements, capsital investment, complex technology process, with a higher threshold. Therefore, it formed a high degree concentration, monopolized by semiconductor manufacturers’ competitive landscape.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Audio IC industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china’s companies; the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage.

Chinese Audio IC industry has developed into a national industry with certain research, currently China has become international Audio IC large consumption country, but the Audio IC product are almost the low-end product. There is no competitive in the international market .Currently, the global major manufacturers are: Cirrus Logic, Qualcomm, TI, etc. The Audio IC product is monopolized by the American manufacturers.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese Audio IC market demand keep on increasing, it provides a good opportunity for the development of domestic Audio IC market and technology.

With the development of the 3C product in recent year, the downstream demand is in a stable growth situation. The next growth point may be the wearable device, the Apple and Google may stimulate the upstream audio IC manufacturer to integrate the audio technology.It may lead to mergers and acquisitions between the audio IC manufacturers.

Audio IC used in the car also may be a growth point of the IC industry. Automotive electronics grows quickly in recent years. The demand for intelligent Car is a trend.

Although sales of Audio IC brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Audio IC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 7180 million US$ in 2024, from 5640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Audio Processor

Audio Amplifiers

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Smartphones

Computer

Automotive

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



