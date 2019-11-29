Audio IC Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global “Audio IC Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Audio IC Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Audio IC Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13869976

Audio IC Market Manufactures:

Cirrus Logic

Qualcomm

Yamaha

Realtek

TI

ADI

On Semi

Maxim

NXP

Dialog

AKM

ESS Technology

Conexant

Fortemedia

ROHM

Knowles

AAC

InvenSense

Goertek

STM

BSE

Hosiden

Bosch

NeoMEMS

MEMSensing

TDK-EPC

Audio IC Market Types:

Audio Processor

Audio Amplifiers

MEMS Microphone Audio IC Market Applications:

Smartphones

Computer

Automotive

Other Scope of Reports:

Audio IC are high-precision products, this industry need a long product development cycle, design requirements, capsital investment, complex technology process, with a higher threshold. Therefore, it formed a high degree concentration, monopolized by semiconductor manufacturersâ competitive landscape.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Audio IC industry is generally at a more advanced level, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with chinaâs companies; the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage.

Chinese Audio IC industry has developed into a national industry with certain research, currently China has become international Audio IC large consumption country, but the Audio IC product are almost the low-end product. There is no competitive in the international market .Currently, the global major manufacturers are: Cirrus Logic, Qualcomm, TI, etc. The Audio IC product is monopolized by the American manufacturers.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese Audio IC market demand keep on increasing, it provides a good opportunity for the development of domestic Audio IC market and technology.

With the development of the 3C product in recent year, the downstream demand is in a stable growth situation. The next growth point may be the wearable device, the Apple and Google may stimulate the upstream audio IC manufacturer to integrate the audio technology.It may lead to mergers and acquisitions between the audio IC manufacturers.

Audio IC used in the car also may be a growth point of the IC industry. Automotive electronics grows quickly in recent years. The demand for intelligent Car is a trend.

Although sales of Audio IC brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Audio IC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 7180 million US$ in 2024, from 5640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.