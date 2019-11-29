 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Audio IC Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Audio IC

GlobalAudio IC Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Audio IC Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Audio IC Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Audio IC Market Manufactures:

  • Cirrus Logic
  • Qualcomm
  • Yamaha
  • Realtek
  • TI
  • ADI
  • On Semi
  • Maxim
  • NXP
  • Dialog
  • AKM
  • ESS Technology
  • Conexant
  • Fortemedia
  • ROHM
  • Knowles
  • AAC
  • InvenSense
  • Goertek
  • STM
  • BSE
  • Hosiden
  • Bosch
  • NeoMEMS
  • MEMSensing
  • TDK-EPC

  • Audio IC Market Types:

  • Audio Processor
  • Audio Amplifiers
  • MEMS Microphone

    Audio IC Market Applications:

  • Smartphones
  • Computer
  • Automotive
  • Other

    Scope of Reports:

  • Audio IC are high-precision products, this industry need a long product development cycle, design requirements, capsital investment, complex technology process, with a higher threshold. Therefore, it formed a high degree concentration, monopolized by semiconductor manufacturersâ competitive landscape.
  • At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Audio IC industry is generally at a more advanced level, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with chinaâs companies; the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage.
  • Chinese Audio IC industry has developed into a national industry with certain research, currently China has become international Audio IC large consumption country, but the Audio IC product are almost the low-end product. There is no competitive in the international market .Currently, the global major manufacturers are: Cirrus Logic, Qualcomm, TI, etc. The Audio IC product is monopolized by the American manufacturers.
  • With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese Audio IC market demand keep on increasing, it provides a good opportunity for the development of domestic Audio IC market and technology.
  • With the development of the 3C product in recent year, the downstream demand is in a stable growth situation. The next growth point may be the wearable device, the Apple and Google may stimulate the upstream audio IC manufacturer to integrate the audio technology.It may lead to mergers and acquisitions between the audio IC manufacturers.
  • Audio IC used in the car also may be a growth point of the IC industry. Automotive electronics grows quickly in recent years. The demand for intelligent Car is a trend.
  • Although sales of Audio IC brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.
  • The worldwide market for Audio IC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 7180 million US$ in 2024, from 5640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Audio IC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Audio IC Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Audio IC Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Audio IC manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Audio IC market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Audio IC Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Audio IC by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Audio IC Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Audio IC Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Audio IC Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Audio IC Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Audio IC Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Audio IC Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Audio IC Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Audio IC Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

