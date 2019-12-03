Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

Global "Augmented Reality (AR) Market" 2019-2024 Research Report on the Augmented Reality (AR) Industry

Augmented Reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment whereby the objects that reside in the real-world are “augmented” by computer-generated perceptual information, sometimes across multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory, and olfactory.[1] The overlaid sensory information can be constructive (i.e. additive to the natural environment) or destructive (i.e. masking of the natural environment) and is seamlessly interwoven with the physical world such that it is perceived as an immersive aspect of the real environment.[2] In this way, augmented reality alters oneâs ongoing perception of a real world environment, whereas virtual reality completely replaces the users real world environment with a simulated one.[3][4] Augmented reality is related to two largely synonymous terms: mixed reality and computer-mediated reality..

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Google

Microsoft

Vuzix

Samsung Electronics

Oculus VR

Eon Reality

Infinity Augmented Reality

Magic Leap

Blippar

Daqri

HTC

Playstation

Avegant

OSVR

Zeiss

Visus

FOVE

StarVR

and many more. Augmented Reality (AR) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Augmented Reality (AR) Market can be Split into:

Augmented Reality Glasses

Augmented Reality Display

Other. By Applications, the Augmented Reality (AR) Market can be Split into:

Game

Medical

Aerospace & Defence