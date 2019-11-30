Augmented Reality (AR) Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Global "Augmented Reality (AR) Market" report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions.

Top Key Players of Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market Are:

Google

Microsoft

Vuzix

Samsung Electronics

Oculus VR

Eon Reality

Infinity Augmented Reality

Magic Leap

Blippar

Daqri

HTC

Playstation

Avegant

OSVR

Zeiss

Visus

FOVE

StarVR

About Augmented Reality (AR) Market:

Augmented Reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment whereby the objects that reside in the real-world are “augmented” by computer-generated perceptual information, sometimes across multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory, and olfactory.[1] The overlaid sensory information can be constructive (i.e. additive to the natural environment) or destructive (i.e. masking of the natural environment) and is seamlessly interwoven with the physical world such that it is perceived as an immersive aspect of the real environment.[2] In this way, augmented reality alters oneâs ongoing perception of a real world environment, whereas virtual reality completely replaces the users real world environment with a simulated one.[3][4] Augmented reality is related to two largely synonymous terms: mixed reality and computer-mediated reality.

The Asia-Pacific augmented reality industry accounted for over 19% in 2015, growing at a CAGR of over 80% from 2016 to 2024. China is expected to drive the regional growth with the increasing investments in AR devices and software. The mobile AR market in China is driven by the proliferation of the smartphone industry. Local vendors such as Renren, Tencent and Baidu have invested in the technology and are expected to launch numerous mass-consumer apps that is projected to determine high level of penetration among the customers.

The global Augmented Reality (AR) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Augmented Reality (AR):

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Augmented Reality (AR) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Augmented Reality Glasses

Augmented Reality Display

Other

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Game

Medical

Aerospace & Defence

Others

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Augmented Reality (AR)?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Augmented Reality (AR) Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Augmented Reality (AR) What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Augmented Reality (AR) What being the manufacturing process of Augmented Reality (AR)?

What will the Augmented Reality (AR) market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Augmented Reality (AR) industry?

Geographical Segmentation:

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Augmented Reality (AR) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size

2.2 Augmented Reality (AR) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Augmented Reality (AR) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Augmented Reality (AR) Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Augmented Reality (AR) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Augmented Reality (AR) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Augmented Reality (AR) Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) Production by Type

6.2 Global Augmented Reality (AR) Revenue by Type

6.3 Augmented Reality (AR) Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Augmented Reality (AR) Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

