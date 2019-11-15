Auto Beauty Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Auto Beauty Market” by analysing various key segments of this Auto Beauty market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Auto Beauty market competitors.

Regions covered in the Auto Beauty Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Auto Beauty refers to the various parts of different materials for the automotive maintenance required conditions, using beauty care products and construction technology to care and maintenance for cars.The Auto Beauty industry including waxes, polishes, compounds, paints, cleaners, buffing pads and etc. And it is not concentrated, there are more than hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Europe.In 2015, amount of Auto Beauty product consumed in 4S Stores took 42%. Auto Beauty Shops took 35% of global Auto Beauty. Personal Purchase took 11%.Global Auto Beauty is concentrated in USA, Europe, China and Japan. In 2015, USA Auto beauty consumption value took about 26%. Europe China and Japan separately took 40%, 7% and 11% of global Auto Beauty. Asia Pacific is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in car care industry.The most notable features of Chinese auto beauty market are the average small scale of enterprises, lack of funds and low brand awareness. Blind operations are adopted by domestic auto beauty enterprises. Chinese auto beauty market possesses uneven scales due to low barriers to operation and lack of regulations. Small-scale and low-end stores on roadsides continue to run with low standards.The global Auto Beauty market was 7130 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 10700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Auto Beauty Market:

3M

Turtle Wax

SONAX

SOFT99

Tetrosyl

Liqui Moly

Simoniz

Autoglym

Botny

BiaoBang

CHIEF

Rainbow

Auto Magic

Granitize

PIT

Cougar Chemical

P21S

CARTEC

Swissvax

Anfuke

Collinite

Jewelultra

4S Stores

Auto Beauty Shops

Personal Use

Other Auto Beauty Market by Types:

Cleaning & Caring

Polishing & Waxing

Sealing Glaze & Coating

Interior Maintenance