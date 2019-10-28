 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Auto Leasing Market by Bottom-up and Top-down Approaches to 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on October 28, 2019

Auto

Global “Auto Leasing Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Auto Leasing market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

 About Auto Leasing

Auto leasing is the leasing (or the use of) a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease. It provides mobility solutions for both business and leisure travelers, and others who may not have access to a personal vehicle.

Auto Leasing Market Key Players:

  • Enterprise
  • Hertz
  • Avis Budget Group
  • Europcar
  • Sixt
  • ALD Automotive
  • Movida
  • CAR Inc.

  • Global Auto Leasing market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Auto Leasing has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Auto Leasing in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Auto Leasing Market Types:

  • Short-term rental
  • Long-term rental
  • Finance leasing

    Auto Leasing Market Applications:

  • Airport
  • Off-airport

    Major Highlights of Auto Leasing Market report:

    Auto Leasing Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Auto Leasing, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation.

    Scope of Report:

  • The car rental & leasing industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 52 percent share of the global market. The largest company in the industry, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, is privately held, while the next two largest companies, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. and Avis Budget Group, Inc., are publicly traded. Each of these three players has made acquisitions of other well-known rental car brandsEnterprise Rent-A-Car owns Alamo and National, and Hertz owns Dollar and Thrifty.
  • The worldwide market for Auto Leasing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 86100 million US$ in 2024, from 62300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
