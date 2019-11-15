Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Global “Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis

Analog Devices

Autoliv

Allegro Microsystems

Bourns

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Elmos Semiconductor

General Electric

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Bosch

Sensata Technologies

Stoneridge

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

MEMS sensors are indispensable in vehicles and electronic devices today. The first versions were used in motor vehicles as pressure sensors and accelerometer. Over time, the largest technology driver for MEMS changed from automotive applications to consumer electronics â dominated by smartphones. Beyond that, MEMS sensors have become the heart of whole classes of new devices like fitness trackers, smart watches, virtual reality glasses and smart sensor nodes for the Internet of Things (IoT).Â The overall demand for automotive sensors is significantly growing owing to factors such as increasing demand for luxury cars and stringent governmental regulations on automobile safety and emissions. Moreover, increased market penetration of sensors such as LiDAR, radar, cameras, and ultrasonic is a major factor responsible for enhancing the global growth of the market. Increase in sales of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is witnessed worldwide owing to its economic, environmental, and energy benefits over conventional fuel vehicles which is expected to boost the market sales. The decline in sensors prices is also encouraging the automotive manufacturers for the development of automotive sensors for different applications in vehicles such as powertrain, chassis, safety and body.Â The global Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market by Applications:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Cars Auto MEMS Pressure Sensor Market by Types:

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Position Sensor

Speed Sensor

Level Sensor