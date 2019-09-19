Auto Transmissions Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2024: Market Reports World

“Auto Transmissions Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.
Short Details of Auto Transmissions Market Report – Auto Transmissions is a machine that consists of a power source and a power transmission system, which provides controlled application of the power. Often the term transmission refers simply to the gearbox that uses gears and gear trains to provide speed and torque conversions from a rotating power source to another device.
Global Auto Transmissions market competition by top manufacturers
- SAIC
- Chongqing Tsingshan
- Volkswagen
- Aisin
- Zhejiang Wanliyang
- Shaanxi Fast
- JATCO
- GETRAG
- Honda
- Chery
- Anhui Xingrui
- MOBIS
- Geely
- Shanghai GM Dongyue
- Harbin Dongan
- Shandong Menwo
- Inner Mongolia OED
- Shanxi Datong
- DPCA
- Nanjing Punch
China Auto Transmissions industry is relatively concentrated, there are not many manufacturers in the China, especially when it comes to auto-shift transmissions, there is only less than 30 companies who can commercially produce auto-shift transmissions in China in few years ago. However nowadays, more and more multi-national auto-shift transmissions manufacturers have built local plant in China to meet the demand of the huge Chinese vehicle market, such as Volkswagen, Aisin, JATCO, GETRAG, Honda, MOBIS.
Meanwhile there are more and more Chinese local manufacturers such as Chery, Geely and Chongqing Tsingshan, have stepped into the auto-shift transmissions market,
All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.
In terms of transmissions types used in China vehicle market, manual transmission (MT) is losing its market share steadily during last few years, on the other side, auto-shift transmissions (AT, CVT, DCT and AMT) are more and more popular nowadays.
The worldwide market for Auto Transmissions is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Auto Transmissions in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
