Auto Tyre Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global "Auto Tyre Market" 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market.

About Auto Tyre:

Auto tyre is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheels rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Auto tyres provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock.

Top Key Players of Auto Tyre Market:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Pirelli

Hankook

Sumitomo

Yokohama

Maxxis

Zhongce

GITI Tire

Cooper Tire

Kumho Tire

Toyo Tire

MRF

Apollo Tyres

Triangle Group

Nexen Tire

Hengfeng Rubber

Shandong Linglong

Double Coin

Jinyu Tyre

Sailun Tires

Shandong Deruibo

Shengtai Tyre

PT Gajah

Ceat

BRISA

Qingdao Doublestar

Jiangshu Tongyong

Guizhou Tyre

South China

Shandong Hengyu

Kenda Rubber

Double Happiness

Nankang Rubber

Aeolus Tyre

Birla Tyres

Xingyuan Tyre

Chaoyang Tyre

Bias Tire

Radial Tire Major Applications covered in the Auto Tyre Market report are:

Light Truck Tyre

Truck/Bus Tyre

Passenger Car Tyre Scope of Auto Tyre Market:

Europe is the largest consumption market while it is also a larger supplier of auto tyres. Based on the high-developed automotive industry, the auto tyre industry started early and three of the top five auto tyre manufacturers set their headquarters in Europe. They are France based Mechilin, Germany based Continental AG and Italy based Pirelli.

U.S. is the second largest market of auto tyres. With the fast development of automotive industry in last century, many manufacturers built plants in US, Canada and Brazil to meet this market demand. Likely, Japan is also a major supplier of auto tyres, with its mature auto tyre industry and developed manufacturing industry.

In the global market, the cooperation and acquisition between companies is common. When come into a new market, cooperation with domestic companies is a good way to occupy the market share. Through this way, companies can make use of resource adequately.

The worldwide market for Auto Tyre is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 183800 million US$ in 2024, from 162000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.