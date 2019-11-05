 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Supply Chain Analysis Including Raw material, Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers

By Joann Wilson on November 5, 2019

Autoclaved

The report titled “Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) in terms of value globally.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14566573

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • Xella Group
  • Aercon AAC
  • H+H International A/S
  • ACICO
  • Masa Group
  • Eastland
  • Biltech
  • AKG Gazbeton
  • Ultratech
  • Hansa Baustoffwerke
  • J K Lakshmi Cement
  • DOMAPOR
  • Eco Green
  • Schlamann KG
  • Dongying City Franshion
  • YABALANG Building

     “AAC is a highly thermally insulating concrete-based material used for both internal and external construction. Besides AAC’s insulating capability, one of its advantages in construction is its quick and easy installation, because the material can be routed, sanded, or cut to size on site using standard carbon steel power tools.”

    Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Segments by Type:

  • Blocks
  • Lintels
  • Panels
  • Others

    Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Segments by Application:

  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Others

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14566573

    Scope of Market Report:

  • First, as for the global residential Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 19.97% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Xella Group which has 13.67% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) industry.
  • Second, the global consumption of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) products rises up from 123446 K Cubic Meter in 2012 to 186376 K Cubic Meter in 2016, with CAGR of 10.85%.
  • Third, as for the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market, it will still show rapid growth, and technological trends in the market will stay stable.
  • The worldwide market for Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 9210 million US$ in 2024, from 7240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The overview of Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC), market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) in 2017 and 2018.
    • The Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)- https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14566573

     

    Contact Us-

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Email: [email protected]

    Phone: +1424 253 0807

    Our Other Report: Cosmetic Surgery Market Forecast to 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

    New Report 2019: EMS Products Market Share and Size Analysis with Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends, Forecast 2023

    Sport Socks Market 2019 Overview, Demand, Size, Growth & Forecast 2025- Worldwide Analysis

    Waste Collection Equipment Market 2019 Competition by Manufacturers, Concentration Rate, Production Volume, Price

    Static Mixer Market by Key Players, Growth Rate of over 5%, Regions and Applications, Industry Forecast by 2023

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.