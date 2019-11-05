Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Supply Chain Analysis Including Raw material, Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers

The report titled “Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Xella Group

Aercon AAC

H+H International A/S

ACICO

Masa Group

Eastland

Biltech

AKG Gazbeton

Ultratech

Hansa Baustoffwerke

J K Lakshmi Cement

DOMAPOR

Eco Green

Schlamann KG

Dongying City Franshion

YABALANG Building “AAC is a highly thermally insulating concrete-based material used for both internal and external construction. Besides AAC’s insulating capability, one of its advantages in construction is its quick and easy installation, because the material can be routed, sanded, or cut to size on site using standard carbon steel power tools.” Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Segments by Type:

Blocks

Lintels

Panels

Others Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Segments by Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

First, as for the global residential Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 19.97% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Xella Group which has 13.67% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) industry.

Second, the global consumption of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) products rises up from 123446 K Cubic Meter in 2012 to 186376 K Cubic Meter in 2016, with CAGR of 10.85%.

Third, as for the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market, it will still show rapid growth, and technological trends in the market will stay stable.

The worldwide market for Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 9210 million US$ in 2024, from 7240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.