 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Automated Fare Collection (AFC)_tagg

The research report gives an overview of “Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market” by analysing various key segments of this Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market competitors.

Regions covered in the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13986995

Know About Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market: 

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.The European market segment leads the overall AFC industry in the world segmented by regional areas and is closely followed by the North American market owing to a developed transportation infrastructure. In coming years, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow the fastest with the increasing demand from developing countries like China and India.The global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market:

  • Cubic Systems
  • Omron Corporation
  • Thales Group
  • Advance Cards Systems
  • Atos SE
  • Fare Logistics
  • LG Corporation
  • NXP Semiconductor
  • Samsung SDS

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at  http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13986995

    Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Applications:

  • Off-Board
  • On-Board

    Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Types:

  • Farebox
  • Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)
  • Validator

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Purchase this Report (Price 3350 USD for a Single-User License) – http://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13986995

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Revenue by Product
    4.3 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) by Product
    6.3 North America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Automated Fare Collection (AFC) by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Automated Fare Collection (AFC) by Product
    7.3 Europe Automated Fare Collection (AFC) by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Automated Fare Collection (AFC) by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Automated Fare Collection (AFC) by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Automated Fare Collection (AFC) by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Fare Collection (AFC) by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Fare Collection (AFC) by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Automated Fare Collection (AFC) by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Forecast
    12.5 Europe Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

    Contact Us:

    Name: Mr. Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id: [email protected]

    Our Other Report Here: Drawing Boards Market 2019-2023 | Pointing to Capture Largest Market Growth and Share with Developed Economies – Industry Research

    Global Balloon Catheter Market 2019 Share, Size, Growth Rate by Market Current Strategy, Top Most Players, and Regional Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

    Marshmallow Market 2019 Market Size, Growth, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Application (Home, Commercial) Forecast to 2025

    Green Coating Market 2019 Market Growth, Share, Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Dynamics Forecast to 2022

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.