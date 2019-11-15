Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market” by analysing various key segments of this Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market competitors.

Regions covered in the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market:

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.The European market segment leads the overall AFC industry in the world segmented by regional areas and is closely followed by the North American market owing to a developed transportation infrastructure. In coming years, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow the fastest with the increasing demand from developing countries like China and India.The global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market:

Cubic Systems

Omron Corporation

Thales Group

Advance Cards Systems

Atos SE

Fare Logistics

LG Corporation

NXP Semiconductor

Samsung SDS

Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Applications:

Off-Board

Off-Board

On-Board Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market by Types:

Farebox

Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)