Automated Guided Vehicle Market 2019: Size, Direct, Indirect Marketing, Channel Development Trend and Technology Progress

Global “Automated Guided Vehicle Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Automated Guided Vehicle in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Automated Guided Vehicle Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

aifuku

Atab

Meidensha

Rocla

Dematic

Egemin

Swisslog

Aichikikai

JBT

DS Automotion

AGVE Group

Seegrid

Aethon

EK AUTOMATION

Toyota

Hitachi

Siasun

CSTCKM

MTD

Yonegy

The report provides a basic overview of the Automated Guided Vehicle industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Automated Guided Vehicle Market Types:

Unit Load Type

Automated Forklift Type

Tugger Type Automated Guided Vehicle Market Applications:

Production & Manufacturing

Distribution & Logistics

Automated guided vehicle, which are widely used for material handling in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverage, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail, and others, have proved to be very useful in catering to the growing need for automation in industrial material handling.

Much of the fast growth in the industry grew out of the desire from companies to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency. During the past five years, industry operators rolled out new high technology products, such as automated pallet trucks that use laser target, gyroscopic, optical and magnetic navigation systems.

The worldwide market for Automated Guided Vehicle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 1880 million US$ in 2024, from 1250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.