Automated Guided Vehicle Market 2019: Size, Direct, Indirect Marketing, Channel Development Trend and Technology Progress

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Automated Guided Vehicle

Global “Automated Guided Vehicle Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Automated Guided Vehicle in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Automated Guided Vehicle Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • aifuku
  • Atab
  • Meidensha
  • Rocla
  • Dematic
  • Egemin
  • Swisslog
  • Aichikikai
  • JBT
  • DS Automotion
  • AGVE Group
  • Seegrid
  • Aethon
  • EK AUTOMATION
  • Toyota
  • Hitachi
  • Siasun
  • CSTCKM
  • MTD
  • Yonegy

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Automated Guided Vehicle industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Automated Guided Vehicle Market Types:

  • Unit Load Type
  • Automated Forklift Type
  • Tugger Type

    Automated Guided Vehicle Market Applications:

  • Production & Manufacturing
  • Distribution & Logistics

    Finally, the Automated Guided Vehicle market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Automated Guided Vehicle market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Automated guided vehicle, which are widely used for material handling in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverage, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail, and others, have proved to be very useful in catering to the growing need for automation in industrial material handling.
  • Much of the fast growth in the industry grew out of the desire from companies to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency. During the past five years, industry operators rolled out new high technology products, such as automated pallet trucks that use laser target, gyroscopic, optical and magnetic navigation systems.
  • The worldwide market for Automated Guided Vehicle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 1880 million US$ in 2024, from 1250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automated Guided Vehicle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Automated Guided Vehicle Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Automated Guided Vehicle by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Automated Guided Vehicle Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Automated Guided Vehicle Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Automated Guided Vehicle Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

