Automated Material Handling Equipment Market 2019 Overview, Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Automated Material Handling Equipment

GlobalAutomated Material Handling Equipment Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automated Material Handling Equipment market size.

About Automated Material Handling Equipment:

Automated Material Handling Equipment (or short as AMHE) can play an essential role in modern factories for work-in-process storage and offer the advantages of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space and equipment. Warehouse material handling approaches are very commonly adopting Automated Material Handling Equipment, in which mainly includes: automated storage retrieval system, automatic guided vehicle, conveyor and sorter system.

Top Key Players of Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

  • Schaefer
  • Daifuku
  • Dematic
  • Murata Machinery
  • Vanderlande
  • Mecalux
  • Beumer group
  • Fives group
  • Swisslog AG
  • Intelligrated
  • Knapp
  • Kardex AG
  • TGW Logistics
  • Grenzebach
  • Witron
  • Viastore
  • System Logistics

    Major Types covered in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market report are:

  • Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
  • Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems
  • Automated Guided Vehicle Systems
  • Robotic Systems

    Major Applications covered in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market report are:

  • E-commerce & Retail
  • Food & Beverage
  • Manufacturing
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Airport
  • Others

    Scope of Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

  • The automated material handling is used to reduce labor cost and manufacturing cost, eliminate human intervention, increase safety, and enable delivery on time. The AMH market in manufacturing has various applications, namely, automotive, chemical, aviation, semiconductor & electronics, energy, food & beverages, healthcare, metal & heavy machinery, and others (paper & printing, textile & clothing).
  • The market for automated material handling equipment is fragmented with players such as Daifuku, Schaefer Systems International, KION Group, Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, and so on. Top 17 companies occupy about 50% market share in 2016. China, India and Japan are dominating the major production, China, Southeast Asia and India are main consumption area (countries), among them, India shows a good consumption potential in the near future. Company like DooSan Group from Korean is trying to involve with manufacture of AMHE, thereâs high production growth potential in that country.
  • Continuous rise in demand for automation in industries has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling equipment. With the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, the automated material handling equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years. Major players in automated material handling industry focus on the development of affordable, small, compact, and energy-efficient material handling solutions to reach a wider customer base. Recent boom in e-commerce is a major driver for the materials handling systems, with widespread demand for process automation in APAC area. E-commerce industry players aim on improving the quality of their service through minimal waste generation. In developing nations, industrialization and modernization primarily support the market growth.
  • The major restraints for automated material handling equipment is high initial investment. The initial cost required for the set up and integration of the automated material handling equipment is high, which limits the use of these equipment in heavy manufacturing organizations. Industries with high labor costs are anticipated to use robotic systems and automated guided vehicles to reduce their labor costs and produce high quality products. Industries, such as automotive and electronics, where precision and accuracy play a major role, use automated systems to meet international quality standards. However, with new emerging technologies, and growth in competition in the market, the initial costs of automated material handling equipment would reduce in the future.
  • Although automated material handling equipment brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Automated Material Handling Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 15900 million US$ in 2024, from 11700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automated Material Handling Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Automated Material Handling Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automated Material Handling Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automated Material Handling Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Automated Material Handling Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Automated Material Handling Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Automated Material Handling Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automated Material Handling Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Report pages: 136

    1 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Automated Material Handling Equipment by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automated Material Handling Equipment Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Automated Material Handling Equipment Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Automated Material Handling Equipment Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Automated Material Handling Equipment Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

