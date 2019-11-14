Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market 2019 Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025

Global “Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market. The Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

An automated tank cleaning machine is a machine used to clean cargo, process, underground storage tanks and similar equipment such as those found in tank trucks, railroad cars, oil tankers and etc. Tank cleaning by means of automated machines is often named “Butterworthing”. Arthur Butterworth, in 1920, patented the first Automated Tank Cleaning Machine and in 1925 the company was established to produce and market this product. Nowadays there are several manufacturers of tank cleaning machines.The usable tank capacity is reduced by the volume of sludge. The tank operator needs then to clean the tank in order to re-establish its full capacity. In addition to this, national inspection regulations require a leak test every five or 10 years (double floor). To perform this inspection, the tank needs to be completely drained and cleaned. Repair work is often performed on this occasion. The petrochemical industry and tank terminals are increasingly choosing the option of automated rather than manual tank cleaning.One trend in the market is increasing market for tank cleaning systems as a service. Automated oil tank cleaning systems that not only clean the tank from inside but also extract hydrocarbons from the sludge have high upfront costs.The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System.The Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System market was valued at 290 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 390 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System.

Alfa Laval

Scanjet Group

Tradebe Refinery Services

Schlumberger

ARKOIL Technologies

Veolia Environnement

Butterworth

Jereh Group

VAOS

Schafer & Urbach

KMT International

STS

Hydrochem

Orbijet

Regions covered in the Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market by Applications:

