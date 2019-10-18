 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automated Parking Systems Market Status Report 2019  Emphasising Present Industry Share and Future Evolution

By qLssj1RD2U on October 18, 2019

Automated

The report shows positive growth in “Automated Parking Systems Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Automated Parking Systems industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Automated Parking Systems Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13876601

An automated (car) parking system (APS) is a mechanical system designed to minimize the area and/or volume required for parking cars. Like a multi-story parking garage, an APS provides parking for cars on multiple levels stacked vertically to maximize the number of parking spaces while minimizing land usage. The APS, however, utilizes a mechanical system to transport cars to and from parking spaces (rather than the driver) in order to eliminate much of the space wasted in a multi-story parking garage. While a multi-story parking garage is similar to multiple parking lots stacked vertically, an APS is more similar to an automated storage and retrieval system for cars.

Some top manufacturers in Automated Parking Systems Market: –

  • Westfalia
  • Citylift
  • FATA Automation 
  • Robotic Parking Systems
  • Boomerang Systems and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • Automated parking is the process of storing and retrieving various size vehicles by utilizing the latest automation technology to eliminate the need for parking ramps, driveways and human intervention which provides much greater parking density compared with conventional parking. Automated parking system is most used in the residential, mall, office building and other area
  • With increased focus on solving the parking space problem; the automated parking system market is likely to witness a Steady growth in coming years.
  • The worldwide market for Automated Parking Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Rotary Carousel
  • Speedy Parking
  • Multi Parking
  • Optima Parking

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Residential
  • Mall
  • Office Building
  • Other

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13876601

    Automated Parking Systems Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automated Parking Systems market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Automated Parking Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Automated Parking Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Automated Parking Systems, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automated Parking Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Automated Parking Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automated Parking Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Automated Parking Systems report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Automated Parking Systems market players.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)- https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13876601

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email ID: [email protected]

    Our Other Report:

    Rapid Self-healing Gel Market Trends and Opportunities by Types and Application in Grooming Regions with CAGR of almost 7%; Edition 2019-2023

    Equestrian Clothing Market 2019 to 2025 Structure with Top down & Bottom up Approach, Technological Trends  Global Forecast Report

    Fire Building Materials Market Competitions by Companies, Present Situation Analysis, Development Challenges Forecast to 2025

    Report on Metal Bellows Market 2019 to 2024 Analysis and Forecast by Type, Application and Top Manufactures

    • Published in News

    qLssj1RD2U
    qLssj1RD2U