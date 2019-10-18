Automated Parking Systems Market Status Report 2019  Emphasising Present Industry Share and Future Evolution

An automated (car) parking system (APS) is a mechanical system designed to minimize the area and/or volume required for parking cars. Like a multi-story parking garage, an APS provides parking for cars on multiple levels stacked vertically to maximize the number of parking spaces while minimizing land usage. The APS, however, utilizes a mechanical system to transport cars to and from parking spaces (rather than the driver) in order to eliminate much of the space wasted in a multi-story parking garage. While a multi-story parking garage is similar to multiple parking lots stacked vertically, an APS is more similar to an automated storage and retrieval system for cars.

Some top manufacturers in Automated Parking Systems Market: –

Westfalia

Citylift

FATA Automation

Robotic Parking Systems

Boomerang Systems

Automated parking is the process of storing and retrieving various size vehicles by utilizing the latest automation technology to eliminate the need for parking ramps, driveways and human intervention which provides much greater parking density compared with conventional parking. Automated parking system is most used in the residential, mall, office building and other area

With increased focus on solving the parking space problem; the automated parking system market is likely to witness a Steady growth in coming years.

The worldwide market for Automated Parking Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Rotary Carousel

Speedy Parking

Multi Parking

Optima Parking Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential

Mall

Office Building