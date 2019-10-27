Automated Storage and Retrieval Market 2019-2025 Comprehensive Analysis of Leading Key Players with Significant Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2025

About Automated Storage and Retrieval Market:

An automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS or AS/RS) consists of a variety of computer-controlled systems for automatically placing and retrieving loads from defined storage locations.

In 2018, the global Automated Storage and Retrieval market size was 6040 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Automated Storage and Retrieval status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automated Storage and Retrieval development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Vanderlande Industries

System Logistics

Dearborn Mid-West

Dematic

Savoye

TGW Logistics

Murata Machinery

Daifuku

Swisslog Holding

Wynright

Kardex

SSI Schaefer

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Robotic AS/RS

Vertical Lift Modules

Unit Load AS/RS

Autostore

Carousel

Mid Load

Micro Load AS/RS

Tunnel-Style Systems

Mini Load AS/RS

Automated Storage and Retrieval Market by Applications:

General Manufacturing

Healthcare

E-Commerce

Metal and Machinery

Automotive

Semiconductors and Electronics

Chemicals

Others