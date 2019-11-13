Automatic Direction Finder Market 2019 Key Players, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2024, Analysis and In-depth Research on Market 2019 Size

The global “Automatic Direction Finder Market” is valued at XXX million USD in 2019 and is likely to reach XXX million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Automatic Direction Finder Market 2019- Report supply Industry analysis with growth opportunities within this market with current and improved data as dimensions, trends, market share and forecast to 2024.

Short Details of Automatic Direction Finder Market Report – Automatic Direction Finder is an instrument that intercepts and uses electromagnetic radiation in the radio portion of the spectrum to determine the direction of the radio transmitter.A direction finder (DF) can be used by an aircraft or ship as a navigational aid. This is accomplished by measuring the direction (bearing) of at least two transmitters whose locations are already known. When the measured directions from each transmitter are plotted on a map, the intersection of the two plotted lines gives the location of the aircraft or ship carrying the DF. This technique, using the directions to two or more transmitters of known location, is called triangulation.

Global Automatic Direction Finder market competition by top manufacturers

Rockwell Collins

Rohde-schwarz

RHOTHETA

Taiyo

GEW

Thales

BendixKing

TCIï¼SPXï¼

TechComm

Caravan

Comlab

The Major regions to produce automatic direction finder are United States, Germany and Japan, which accounting for more than 80 % of production value in total. Germany is the largest production region (production value share 40.07%). Direction Finder product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

In the last few years, the total number of new type of direction finder developed by domestic manufacturers is limited. This shows that the efforts to develop new product in China is not enough, but also shows that the allocation space of domestic direction finder still need to expand. There is still a big gap compared with the imported direction finder.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese direction finder industry needs to transit to high-end products, this industry still has considerable development prospects in China.

The worldwide market for Automatic Direction Finder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 89 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automatic Direction Finder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Maritime

Mobile Land

Airborne By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Air Traffic Control

Vessel Traffic Service

Search and Rescue