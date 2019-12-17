Automatic Dispenser Market 2019 Consumption Analysis, Growth Forecast by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

Global “Automatic Dispenser Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Automatic Dispenser Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Automatic Dispenser Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Automatic Dispenser globally.

About Automatic Dispenser:

Automatic dispenser is a kind of equipment spray glue onto the specified location, completing the bonding effect. Dispensing is carried out automatically according to the program. Automatic dispenser can be programmed to let the glue is sprayed onto the desired location with high accuracy. Currently, the dispenser is commonly used in PCB process, LCD process, SMT process and other electronic components manufacturing industry.

Automatic Dispenser Market Manufactures:

MUSASHI

Nordson

SMART VISION

TENSUN

IEI

SAEJONG

Venison

Lampda

TWIN

Second Automatic Equipment

XUTONG AUTOMATION

Dexin

Shihao

DAHENG

Automatic Dispenser Market Types:

Desktop

Floor Type Automatic Dispenser Market Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Others

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the automatic dispenser industry is generally at a more advanced level, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Asia. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

MUSASHI and Nordson captured the top four revenue share spots in the automatic dispenser market in 2015. MUSASHI dominated with 33.74%revenue share, followed by Nordson with 29.48% revenue share

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area and in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of automatic dispenser brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for Automatic Dispenser is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 990 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automatic Dispenser in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.