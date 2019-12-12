Automatic Door Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “Automatic Door Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automatic Door market size.

About Automatic Door:

Automatic door is powered open and closed either by electricity, spring, or both while a person or a vehicle passing through it.

Top Key Players of Automatic Door Market:

Stanley

Dorma

Assa Abloy

Nabtesco

Record

Boon Edam

Horton Automatics

Panasonic

Geze

Tormax

ERREKA

Portalp

Grupsa

Dream

DSS Automatic Doors

ADSF

RUBEK

Auto Ingress

KBB

Ningbo Ownic

Shanghai PAD

Deper

Sane Boon

Meibisheng

Meibisheng

DBJR

Sliding Door

Revolving Door

Swing Door

Folding Door

Other Major Applications covered in the Automatic Door Market report are:

Hospital

Airports

Retail Store

Hotels

Office Building

Business Center

Super Market

Others Scope of Automatic Door Market:

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the governmentâ policy and the high sales of Automatic Door in the international market, the current demand for Automatic Door product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan and EU, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Automatic Door is mainly sales by Stanley, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Nabtesco, Record, Boon Edam, Horton Automatics, Panasonic, Geze and Tormax and these companies occupied about 53.81% market share in 2014.

The United States of America, Germany, Japan and China are major consumption regions in automatic door market. The growth rate of automatic door market is relatively higher in China and other emerging markets than the growth rate in Europe and USA. In terms of production, the situation is showed with the same phenomenon.

The worldwide market for Automatic Door is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.