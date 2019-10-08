Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market 2019 By Industry Size Estimation, Industry Share, Future Demand, Dynamics, Drivers, Research Methodology By 2024

Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market 2019 Research Report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure. The Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems marketplace was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors.

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment., AFC machine is the equipment used in the automatic fare collection system. The elements of AFC system are: Ticket vending machines (TVMs), where passengers can buy a ticket for their journey, Ticket office machines (TOMs), used by railway staff to issue tickets at stations, Add value machines (AVMs), where passengers having a stored value ticket can increase the residual value., Fare gates, which form a barrier between the unpaid area of the station and the paid area where passengers must possess a valid ticket.The faregate will read and release the gate when a valid ticket is presented., Tickets, which come in a number of varieties (according to the system in use) but which all have an electronically encoded data content indicating the validity and/or use of the ticket., A computerised accounting and management system, which consists of a station computer for each station and a central computer linked to all the stations., ,

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

Cubic

Thales

Omron

Samsung SDS

The Nippon Signal

ST Electronics

Gunnebo

Scheidt & Bachmann

Indra Company

Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

NXP Semiconductors

United

Huaming

Advance Cards Systems

Huahong Jitong

GaoXin Modern

LECIP Group

GRG Banking

Easyway

KML Engineering Limited



Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Type Segment Analysis:

Ticket Vending Machine

Ticket Office Machine

Fare Gates

IC Cards

Application Segment Analysis:

Rail & Transit Solution

Entertainment Solution

Others

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Major Key Contents Covered in Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market:

Introduction of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems with development and status.

Manufacturing Technology of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems with analysis and trends.

Analysis of Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.

Analysis of Global and Chinese Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit

Analysis Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.

2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.

This report focuses on the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems in EMEA market, covering Europe, Middle East and AfricaThis report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,

Table and Figures Covered in This Report:

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2018)

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2018)

Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Forecast (2018-2024)

Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.

Finally, the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

