Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on October 21, 2019

Global “Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market” provides complete attention on major industry drivers, opportunities, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analyzed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, segment by type and segment by applications and the actual process of the whole Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems industry.

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market by Top Vendors: – 

  • United
  • Omron
  • Samsung SDS
  • Thales
  • Gunnebo
  • Chinasoft International
  • Huaming
  • GaoXin Modern
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Shanghai Potevio Company Limited
  • GRG Banking
  • Huahong Jitong
  • Easyway
  • ST Electronics
  • KML Engineering Limited
  • Advance Cards Systems

    About Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market:

    Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment.United is the world leader, holding 7.627% sales revenue market share in 2016.Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems used in Rail & Transit Solution, Entertainment Solution and Others. Report data showed that 80.77% of the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems market demand in Rail & Transit Solution in 2016.Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.The Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems.

    Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

    The next part focus on the difference between consumption and supply. Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems market report also explains thorough information about market progress trend, current Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems market dynamics, analysis of upstream raw materials, and the downstream demand, which is also carried out. At last, the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems market report provides some foremost plans for a new project of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems industry before evaluating its opportunity.

    Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market by Applications:

  • Rail & Transit Solution
  • Entertainment Solution
  • Others

    Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Systems Market by Types:

  • Ticket Vending Machine
  • Ticket Office Machine
  • Fare Gates
  • IC Cards
  • Others

    Joann Wilson
    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.