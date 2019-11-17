Automatic Fare Collection Market 2019 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture , Industry Growth, Industry Share Report, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

This report studies the “Automatic Fare Collection Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Automatic Fare Collection market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Automatic Fare Collection Market Report – Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment., AFC machine is the equipment used in the automatic fare collection system. The elements of AFC system are: Ticket vending machines (TVMs), where passengers can buy a ticket for their journey, Ticket office machines (TOMs), used by railway staff to issue tickets at stations, Add value machines (AVMs), where passengers having a stored value ticket can increase the residual value., Fare gates, which form a barrier between the unpaid area of the station and the paid area where passengers must possess a valid ticket.The faregate will read and release the gate when a valid ticket is presented., Tickets, which come in a number of varieties (according to the system in use) but which all have an electronically encoded data content indicating the validity and/or use of the ticket., A computerised accounting and management system, which consists of a station computer for each station and a central computer linked to all the stations.,

Global Automatic Fare Collection market competition by top manufacturers

Cubic

Thales

Omron

Samsung SDS

The Nippon Signal

ST Electronics

Gunnebo

Scheidt & Bachmann

Indra Company

Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

NXP Semiconductors

United

Huaming

Advance Cards Systems

Huahong Jitong

GaoXin Modern

LECIP Group

GRG Banking

Easyway

KML Engineering Limited



This report focuses on the Automatic Fare Collection in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Ticket Vending Machine

Ticket Office Machine

Fare Gates

IC Cards

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Rail & Transit Solution

Entertainment Solution

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automatic Fare Collection Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Automatic Fare Collection Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Automatic Fare Collection Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Automatic Fare Collection Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Automatic Fare Collection Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Automatic Fare Collection by Country

5.1 North America Automatic Fare Collection Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Automatic Fare Collection Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Automatic Fare Collection by Country

8.1 South America Automatic Fare Collection Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Automatic Fare Collection Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Automatic Fare Collection Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

11 Global Automatic Fare Collection Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Automatic Fare Collection Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Automatic Fare Collection Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Automatic Fare Collection Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Automatic Fare Collection Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Fare Collection Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Automatic Fare Collection Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Automatic Fare Collection Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Automatic Fare Collection Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

