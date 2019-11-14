Automatic Hand Dryer Market 2019: Size, Direct, Indirect Marketing, Channel Development Trend and Technology Progress

Global “Automatic Hand Dryer Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Automatic Hand Dryer in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Automatic Hand Dryer Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813803

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Panasonic

Dyson

Siemens

Toto

AIKE

Excel Dryer

Jaquar Group

World Dryer

American Dryer

DIHOUR

Mitsubishi Electric

Saniflow Hand Dryer

Bobrick

SPL

JVD The report provides a basic overview of the Automatic Hand Dryer industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Automatic Hand Dryer Market Types:

Hot Air Dryer

Jet Air Dryer Automatic Hand Dryer Market Applications:

Commercial Complex

Restaurants

Hospitals

Hotels

Others Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813803 Finally, the Automatic Hand Dryer market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the Automatic Hand Dryer market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

The high growth rate due to the adoption in various end-use industries including hotels and restaurants, office buildings, educational institutes, shopping & commercial complex and multiplexes, railway station, and airports. The ecological and economic benefits offered by hand dryers are also anticipated to fuel the product adoption.

On the basis of product type, automatic hand dryers are categorized into hot hand dryer and jet hand dryer. Jet hand dryers accounted for 49.32% revenue share in 2017 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 16.5% over the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing installation at airports, hotels and restaurants, office buildings, and shopping complexes. The high cost associated with jet air as compared to hot air variants may hinder the product demand in the near future.

The hotel and restaurant end-use segment accounted for more than 60% of the overall market share in 2017, which is estimated to increase over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the hospitality industry on account of surge in the number of restaurants, pubs, and hotels paired with the increasing tourism activities worldwide.

The European hand dryers market is anticipated to be a major regional segment owing to the growing adoption of eco-friendly, hassle-free, and cost effective devices. This region accounted for over 34.6% of the overall revenue share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.6% over the forecast period. The demand in Asia-Pacific is estimated to show robust growth on account of the developing infrastructure in countries including China, India, and Thailand coupled with the increasing awareness of the benefits of using technologically advanced devices. This region accounted for over 29% of the overall revenue share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Automatic Hand Dryer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.3% over the next five years, will reach 940 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.