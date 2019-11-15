Automatic Hand Dryer Market Provides an In Depth Insight of Sales Analysis Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types and Application to 2024 Worldwide

“Automatic Hand Dryer Market” Report also covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by Automatic Hand Dryer industry. Automatic Hand Dryer Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades. Automatic Hand Dryer Market analyze factors which influence Demand for Automatic Hand Dryer s, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by business vendors, regional evaluation, Segment by type, applications of entire Automatic Hand Dryer industry.
Short Details of Automatic Hand Dryer Market Report – Automatic hand dryers are electric machines found in public bathrooms. They may either operate with the push of a button or automatically using a sensor. Hand washing is an important part of hygiene, and so an effective method of drying the hands is necessary.
Global Automatic Hand Dryer market competition by top manufacturers
- Panasonic
- Dyson
- Siemens
- Toto
- AIKE
- Excel Dryer
- Jaquar Group
- World Dryer
- American Dryer
- DIHOUR
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Saniflow Hand Dryer
- Bobrick
- SPL
- JVD
The Scope of the Report:
The high growth rate due to the adoption in various end-use industries including hotels and restaurants, office buildings, educational institutes, shopping & commercial complex and multiplexes, railway station, and airports. The ecological and economic benefits offered by hand dryers are also anticipated to fuel the product adoption.
On the basis of product type, automatic hand dryers are categorized into hot hand dryer and jet hand dryer. Jet hand dryers accounted for 49.32% revenue share in 2017 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 16.5% over the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing installation at airports, hotels and restaurants, office buildings, and shopping complexes. The high cost associated with jet air as compared to hot air variants may hinder the product demand in the near future.
The hotel and restaurant end-use segment accounted for more than 60% of the overall market share in 2017, which is estimated to increase over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the hospitality industry on account of surge in the number of restaurants, pubs, and hotels paired with the increasing tourism activities worldwide.
The European hand dryers market is anticipated to be a major regional segment owing to the growing adoption of eco-friendly, hassle-free, and cost effective devices. This region accounted for over 34.6% of the overall revenue share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.6% over the forecast period. The demand in Asia-Pacific is estimated to show robust growth on account of the developing infrastructure in countries including China, India, and Thailand coupled with the increasing awareness of the benefits of using technologically advanced devices. This region accounted for over 29% of the overall revenue share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% over the forecast period.
The worldwide market for Automatic Hand Dryer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.3% over the next five years, will reach 940 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Automatic Hand Dryer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Automatic Hand Dryer Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Automatic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryer Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Automatic Hand Dryer Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Automatic Hand Dryer Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryer Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Automatic Hand Dryer by Country
5.1 North America Automatic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Automatic Hand Dryer Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Automatic Hand Dryer by Country
8.1 South America Automatic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Automatic Hand Dryer Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Automatic Hand Dryer by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Hand Dryer Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Automatic Hand Dryer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryer Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Automatic Hand Dryer Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Automatic Hand Dryer Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Automatic Hand Dryer Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Automatic Hand Dryer Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Hand Dryer Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Automatic Hand Dryer Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Hand Dryer Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Automatic Hand Dryer Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryer Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Automatic Hand Dryer Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryer Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
