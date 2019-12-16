Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Analysis:

An automated irrigation system refers to the operation of the system with no or minimum manual intervention beside the surveillance. Almost every system (drip, sprinkler, surface) can be automated with the help of timers, sensors or computers or mechanical appliances.

The market is diversified with the presence of international and regional vendors. Regional vendors are struggling to compete with larger players based on quality and pricing, market reach, and financial resources. Product/service extensions, product innovations, and M&A are some of the factors that will intensify the competition in the market

The global Automatic Irrigation Equipment market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Some Major Players of Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Are:

Jain Irrigation Systems

Netafim

Rain Bird

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Lindsay

Lawn genie

Mazzei

Nelson Irrigation

Irritrol

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Segmentation by Types:

Flow Meters

Injectors

Valves

Sensors

Controllers

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Segmentation by Applications:

Agriculture

Commercial

Residential

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

