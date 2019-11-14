Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market 2019: Expected to Demand Drivers, Size and Growth Stimulators Likely to Increase During the Forecast 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market” by analysing various key segments of this Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market competitors.

Regions covered in the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market:

Automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR; see also other names below) is a technology that uses optical character recognition on images to read vehicle registration plates to create vehicle location data. It can use existing closed-circuit television, road-rule enforcement cameras, or cameras specifically designed for the task. ANPR is used by police forces around the world for law enforcement purposes, including to check if a vehicle is registered or licensed. It is also used for electronic toll collection on pay-per-use roads and as a method of cataloguing the movements of traffic, for example by highways agencies.Of the major players of the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market, Neology maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Neology accounted for 6.95% of the Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 6.26%, 5.70% including Siemens and Elsag.The Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market was valued at 640 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1570 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR).

Top Key Manufacturers in Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market:

Neology

Siemens

Elsag

Kapsch TrafficCom

ARH

Genetec

Bosch Security Systems

NDIÂ RecognitionÂ Systems

Tattile

Arvoo Imaging Products

ShenzhenÂ AnShiBao

PetardsÂ Group

Digital Recognition Systems

CA Traffic

Clearview Communications

GeoVision

NEXCOM

HTS

TagMaster

ParkingEyeÂ Limited

AlertSystems

TrafficÂ Management&Â LawÂ Enforcement

ElectronicÂ TollÂ Collection

CarÂ ParkÂ Management Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market by Types:

Cameras

Hardware