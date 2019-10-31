Automatic Platform Screen Door Market 2019-2024: Size, Overview, Classification, Types and Market Size

Automatic Platform Screen Door is a safety system used in subway and LRT (Light Rail Transit) to cut off platform from the railway. Fixed doors and sliding doors are installed at the appropriate place of the platform. Sliding doors interact with car doors, open and close as an ATO (Automatic Train Operation) system make a signal when an electric train stops at the designated place.

Nabtesco

Faiveley

Fangda

Kangni

Westinghouse

Horton Automatics

Stanley

Panasonic

Jiacheng

Shanghai Electric

KTK

Full-Closed Type

Semi-Closed Type

Metro

Asia-Pacific occupied 67.33% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 19.15% and 9.33% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The worldwide market for Automatic Platform Screen Door is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 880 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automatic Platform Screen Door in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.