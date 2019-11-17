 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automatic Tire Inflation System Market 2019-2024 |Business Opportunities, Growth And Scope, Business Strategies with Major Key Players, Future Prospects, Future Challenges, Economic Aspect and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Automatic Tire Inflation System

This report studies the “Automatic Tire Inflation System Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Automatic Tire Inflation System market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Automatic Tire Inflation System  Market Report – Automatic tire inflation systems (ATIS) work to overcome one or more of the causes of tire underinflation by monitoring tire inflation pressure relative to a pre-set target and re-inflating tires whenever the detected pressure is below the target level. The tire inflation system not only increases vehicle mobility and reliability when moving, it also helps to ensure that a need for vehicle recoveries is avoided as far as possible. It also prevents unnecessary damage to fields. Moreover, simple adjustments to correct the air pressure ultimately reduce tire wear.

Global Automatic Tire Inflation System  market competition by top manufacturers

  • PSI
  • Dana Limited
  • Hendrickson (Boler Company)
  • Nexter Group (KNDS Group)
  • STEMCO (EnPro Industries)
  • Tire Pressure Control International
  • Aperia Technologies
  • Pressure Guard
  • PTG (Michelin)
  • TELEFLOW (Michelin)

The Scope of the Report:

On the basis of type, the automatic tire inflation system market is segmented into tractors, trucks, trailers, and others. The trucks segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.
End-users, included in this market are military, commercial, agriculture usage. The military application account for the largest share of the global market in 2017.
Based on regions, the global automatic tire inflation system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to maintain the leading share during the forecast period.
The worldwide market for Automatic Tire Inflation System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 2660 million US$ in 2024, from 1580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Automatic Tire Inflation System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Tractors
  • Trucks
  • Trailers
  • Others

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Military
  • Commercial
  • Agriculture

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Automatic Tire Inflation System  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Automatic Tire Inflation System  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Automatic Tire Inflation System  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Automatic Tire Inflation System  by Country

    5.1 North America Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Automatic Tire Inflation System  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8 South America Automatic Tire Inflation System  by Country

    8.1 South America Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Automatic Tire Inflation System  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Automatic Tire Inflation System  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Tire Inflation System  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    11 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Automatic Tire Inflation System  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Automatic Tire Inflation System  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Automatic Tire Inflation System  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Automatic Tire Inflation System  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Tire Inflation System  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Automatic Tire Inflation System  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Tire Inflation System  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Automatic Tire Inflation System  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Automatic Tire Inflation System  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Automatic Tire Inflation System  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

