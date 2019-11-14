 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automatic Transfer Switches Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

November 14, 2019

Automatic Transfer Switches

Global “Automatic Transfer Switches Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Automatic Transfer Switches in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Automatic Transfer Switches Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • GE
  • Eaton
  • Cummins
  • KOHLER
  • ABB
  • Briggs & Stratton
  • Vertiv
  • GENERAC
  • Socomec
  • Thomson Power Systems

    The report provides a basic overview of the Automatic Transfer Switches industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Automatic Transfer Switches Market Types:

  • Open transition
  • Closed transition
  • Static transfer switch (STS)
  • Others

    Automatic Transfer Switches Market Applications:

  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential

    Finally, the Automatic Transfer Switches market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Automatic Transfer Switches market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Transfer switch is an electromechanical device which facilitates switching between two or more power sources mainly backup generators. It assures convenient and hassle free switching and continuous power supply in industrial, commercial and residential operations. The market drivers of the transfer switch market are entirely influenced by power distribution & transmission industry. Growth in the related as well as complementary markets, of generators and alternate energy sources, also contribute towards the growth of transfer switch market.
  • Sudden brownouts and voltage fluctuation, outages, blackouts, and uncertain weather conditions have led to the increase in demand for transfer switch in the market. The growing dependence on power and critical application in industries, commercial institutions, healthcare, transportation, and households is the driving factor for transfer switch market.
  • The Asia-Pacific transfer switch market held the largest market share in 2016. The market in China accounts the Second share in this region. Rapid industrialization is driving the market growth in this country. Also, some of the worldâs largest transfer switch manufacturers are present in China.
  • The need for the installation of transfer switch is more seen in the industrial sector as most of the industrial end users rely on continuous power. The sector comprises mainly power rental companies, utilities, telecom & IT (datacenters) and construction & manufacturing, mining industries, oil & gas, automotive, & pharmaceuticals industries. In terms of value, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in the global transfer switch market, followed by commercial and residential.
  • The worldwide market for Automatic Transfer Switches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 1450 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automatic Transfer Switches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.