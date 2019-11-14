Automatic Transfer Switches Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Automatic Transfer Switches Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

GE

Eaton

Cummins

KOHLER

ABB

Briggs & Stratton

Vertiv

GENERAC

Socomec

The report provides a basic overview of the Automatic Transfer Switches industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Automatic Transfer Switches Market Types:

Open transition

Closed transition

Static transfer switch (STS)

Others Automatic Transfer Switches Market Applications:

Industrial

Commercial

Transfer switch is an electromechanical device which facilitates switching between two or more power sources mainly backup generators. It assures convenient and hassle free switching and continuous power supply in industrial, commercial and residential operations. The market drivers of the transfer switch market are entirely influenced by power distribution & transmission industry. Growth in the related as well as complementary markets, of generators and alternate energy sources, also contribute towards the growth of transfer switch market.

Sudden brownouts and voltage fluctuation, outages, blackouts, and uncertain weather conditions have led to the increase in demand for transfer switch in the market. The growing dependence on power and critical application in industries, commercial institutions, healthcare, transportation, and households is the driving factor for transfer switch market.

The Asia-Pacific transfer switch market held the largest market share in 2016. The market in China accounts the Second share in this region. Rapid industrialization is driving the market growth in this country. Also, some of the worldâs largest transfer switch manufacturers are present in China.

The need for the installation of transfer switch is more seen in the industrial sector as most of the industrial end users rely on continuous power. The sector comprises mainly power rental companies, utilities, telecom & IT (datacenters) and construction & manufacturing, mining industries, oil & gas, automotive, & pharmaceuticals industries. In terms of value, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in the global transfer switch market, followed by commercial and residential.

The worldwide market for Automatic Transfer Switches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 1450 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.