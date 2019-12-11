 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automatic Transmission Torque Converter Market 2024: Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India)

By Joann Wilson on December 11, 2019

Automatic Transmission Torque Converter

Global “Automatic Transmission Torque Converter Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Automatic Transmission Torque Converter Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Automatic Transmission Torque Converter:

Automotive torque converter is a fluid coupling that functions as a means of transferring power from the engine to the transmission.An automotive torque converter is comprised of an impeller, turbine, stator, and front cover, these parts work in conjunction with one another to transfer power from the engine to the transmission by swirling fluid around. The impeller, which is sometimes referred to as the pump, is welded to the front cover, is not physically connected to the turbine, which drives the input shaft on the transmission. The front cover is bolted to the flex plate, and as it rotates the impeller, the increasing velocity of the transmission fluid transmits power to the turbine and transmission input shaft.

Automatic Transmission Torque Converter Market Manufactures: 

  • EXEDY
  • Yutaka Giken
  • Kapec
  • ZF
  • Valeo
  • Schaeffler
  • Aerospace Power
  • Punch Powertrain
  • Allison Transmission
  • Precision of New Hampton
  • Hongyu.

    Major Classification:

  • Single-stage Torque Converter
  • Multistage Torque Converter

    Major Applications:

  • Automatic Transmission (AT)
  • Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
  • Other Transmission

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • The worldwide market for Automatic Transmission Torque Converter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automatic Transmission Torque Converter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Automatic Transmission Torque Converter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automatic Transmission Torque Converter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automatic Transmission Torque Converter in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Automatic Transmission Torque Converter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Automatic Transmission Torque Converter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Automatic Transmission Torque Converter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automatic Transmission Torque Converter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 116

