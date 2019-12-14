 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automation and Controls Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Automation and Controls

GlobalAutomation and Controls Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automation and Controls market size.

About Automation and Controls:

Factory automation implies a set of technologies and automatic control devices to enhance the productivity and quality of products and simultaneously decrease the production cost.Also known as industrial automation, it minimizes human intervention in the industry and ensures a superior performance as compared to humans. It comprises the use of computers, robots, control systems, and information technologies to handle industrial processes.

Top Key Players of Automation and Controls Market:

  • Emerson
  • ABB
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Fuji Electric
  • Yokogawa
  • Fanuc
  • Schneider Electric
  • Bosch Rexroth
  • Siemens
  • Omron
  • Honeywell
  • Keyence
  • Rockwell
  • Universal Robots
  • Kuka
  • Johnson Controls

    Major Types covered in the Automation and Controls Market report are:

  • Field Devices
  • Industrial Control Systems
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Automation and Controls Market report are:

  • Textiles and Clothing
  • Chemical Industry
  • Machinery
  • Electronics and Optical
  • Food and Beverages
  • Others

  • Scope of Automation and Controls Market:

  • According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Automation and Controls can be divided as follows:
  • The first kind need to mention is Field Devices, it hold a comparatively larger share in Vietnam market, which accounts for about 63.14% in 2019.
  • The following is Industrial Control Systems share 23.25% market share in 2019. While others share the rest. Increasing government funding to promote the adoption of automated systems in various industrial verticals, flourishing demand for automation from various manufacturing sectors, growing innovations in industrial robotics, increasing technological advancements in manufacturing, and demand for mass production and associated supply chain to cater to the growing population. In addition, growing digitalization and accelerating pace of change, industry 4.0 revolution, increasing demand for safety compliance of automation products, and growing manufacturing sector in emerging economies further provides significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, factors such as rising unemployment, high capital investments, decreasing oil and gas prices affecting infrastructure related investments are expected to hinder the growth of the market to some extent.
  • The global Automation and Controls market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automation and Controls.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Automation and Controls market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automation and Controls

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Automation and Controls product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automation and Controls, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automation and Controls in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Automation and Controls competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Automation and Controls breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Automation and Controls market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automation and Controls sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Automation and Controls Market Report pages: 138

    1 Automation and Controls Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Automation and Controls by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Automation and Controls Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Automation and Controls Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automation and Controls Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Automation and Controls Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Automation and Controls Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Automation and Controls Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Automation and Controls Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Automation and Controls Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

