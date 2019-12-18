Automation and Controls Market Size, by Applications, Types, and New Technology, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2020-2025

Factory automation implies a set of technologies and automatic control devices to enhance the productivity and quality of products and simultaneously decrease the production cost.

Also known as industrial automation, it minimizes human intervention in the industry and ensures a superior performance as compared to humans. It comprises the use of computers, robots, control systems, and information technologies to handle industrial processes.According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Automation and Controls can be divided as follows:

The first kind need to mention is Field Devices, it hold a comparatively larger share in Vietnam market, which accounts for about 63.14% in 2019.

The following is Industrial Control Systems share 23.25% market share in 2019. While others share the rest. Increasing government funding to promote the adoption of automated systems in various industrial verticals, flourishing demand for automation from various manufacturing sectors, growing innovations in industrial robotics, increasing technological advancements in manufacturing, and demand for mass production and associated supply chain to cater to the growing population. In addition, growing digitalization and accelerating pace of change, industry 4.0 revolution, increasing demand for safety compliance of automation products, and growing manufacturing sector in emerging economies further provides significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, factors such as rising unemployment, high capital investments, decreasing oil and gas prices affecting infrastructure related investments are expected to hinder the growth of the market to some extent.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automation and Controls Market:

Emerson

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Yokogawa

Fanuc

Schneider Electric

Bosch Rexroth

Siemens

Omron

Honeywell

Keyence

Rockwell

Universal Robots

Kuka

Regions Covered in the Automation and Controls Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Textiles and Clothing

Chemical Industry

Machinery

Electronics and Optical

Food and Beverages

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Field Devices

Industrial Control Systems