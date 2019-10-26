Automobile Engine Valve Market: Complete Analysis by Experts with Growth, Key Players, Regions, Opportunities, & Forecast to 2024

About Automobile Engine Valve:

Automobile engine valve is a valve typically used to control the timing and quantity of gas or fuel flow into or flow out of an engine. Both gasoline engine and diesel engine need the valve and it is usually made of special steel and alloy powder.

Automobile Engine Valve Market Key Players:

Federal-Mogul

Eaton

Mahle

Fuji Oozx

Worldwide Auto

Asian

Rane

Dengyun Auto-parts

ShengChi

Xin Yue

Yangzhou Guanghui

Nittan

Wode Valve

AnFu

JinQingLong

Tyen Machinery

Burg

SSV

Ferrea

Tongcheng

SINUS

Gasoline Engine Valve

Diesel Engine Valve

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Scope of the Report:

The classification of automobile engine valve includes gasoline engine valve and diesel engine valve, and the proportion of gasoline engine valve in 2016 is about 79%.

Europe region is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following Europe, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is intense. Federal-Mogul, Eaton, Mahle, Fuji Oozx, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Automobile Engine Valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.