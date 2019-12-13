 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automobile Tire Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Automobile Tire

GlobalAutomobile Tire Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automobile Tire market size.

About Automobile Tire:

Automobile tire is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheels rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Automobile tires provide flexible cushion between the vehicle and the road.

Top Key Players of Automobile Tire Market:

  • Bridgestone
  • Michelin
  • Goodyear
  • Continental
  • Pirelli
  • Hankook
  • Sumitomo
  • Yokohama
  • Maxxis
  • Zhongce
  • GITI Tire
  • Cooper Tire
  • Kumho Tire
  • Toyo Tire
  • Apollo Tyres
  • Triangle Group
  • Nexen Tire
  • Hengfeng Rubber
  • Nokian Tyres

    Major Types covered in the Automobile Tire Market report are:

  • Bias Tire
  • Radial Tire

    Major Applications covered in the Automobile Tire Market report are:

  • Passenger Car
  • Commecial Car

    Scope of Automobile Tire Market:

  • Asia is the biggest supplier of automotive tire, the production market share of Asia was 59.23% in 2015. Europe is the second supplier, with the production market share of 16.9% in 2015.
  • Europe is the biggest consumer of automotive tire, the consumption of Europe was more than 479 million units in 2015 with the consumption market share of 26.12%. North America is the second consumer with the consumption market share of 23.25% in 2015.
  • Market competition is intense. There are more than 60 key of automotive tire manufacturers in the world. Among them, the top 19 manufacturers occupied the global production marker share about 70%. Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear are the leaders of the industry. With the key technologies and patent, they formed the global market channel of the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Automobile Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automobile Tire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Automobile Tire product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automobile Tire, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automobile Tire in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Automobile Tire competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Automobile Tire breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Automobile Tire market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automobile Tire sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Automobile Tire Market Report pages: 137

