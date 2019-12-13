Automobile Tire Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Global “Automobile Tire Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automobile Tire market size.

About Automobile Tire:

Automobile tire is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheels rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Automobile tires provide flexible cushion between the vehicle and the road.

Top Key Players of Automobile Tire Market:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Pirelli

Hankook

Sumitomo

Yokohama

Maxxis

Zhongce

GITI Tire

Cooper Tire

Kumho Tire

Toyo Tire

Apollo Tyres

Triangle Group

Nexen Tire

Hengfeng Rubber

Nokian Tyres

Major Types covered in the Automobile Tire Market report are:

Bias Tire

Radial Tire

Major Applications covered in the Automobile Tire Market report are:

Passenger Car

Commecial Car

Scope of Automobile Tire Market:

Asia is the biggest supplier of automotive tire, the production market share of Asia was 59.23% in 2015. Europe is the second supplier, with the production market share of 16.9% in 2015.

Europe is the biggest consumer of automotive tire, the consumption of Europe was more than 479 million units in 2015 with the consumption market share of 26.12%. North America is the second consumer with the consumption market share of 23.25% in 2015.

Market competition is intense. There are more than 60 key of automotive tire manufacturers in the world. Among them, the top 19 manufacturers occupied the global production marker share about 70%. Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear are the leaders of the industry. With the key technologies and patent, they formed the global market channel of the industry.

The worldwide market for Automobile Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.