Automotive 48V System Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Automotive 48V System Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Automotive 48V System market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Automotive 48V System Market Are:

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Valeo

About Automotive 48V System Market:

To achieve the emission targets, OEMs are implementing more electronic units, lightweight designs, and electrification of powertrains in their vehicle models. Moreover, the demand for increased safety and comforts such asÂ heated seats, power steering, andÂ advanced driver assistance systemsÂ among consumers have propelled the adoption of electronic units, which will subsequently put a high load on the vehicleâs battery system. Such requirements have prompted the OEMS to develop a dual voltage architecture, which includes 48V supply and can be used to satisfy the power demand for components in the vehicle. Since the safety voltage level for vehicles is 60V, it has further contributed to the growing preference for the 48V system so that the system does not exceed the safety voltage level.

Geographically, Technavio expects Europe to lead the global automotive 48V system market by 2021. The regulations of emission to achieve 2020 targets and reduction in 48V vehicle cost during the forecast period will fuel the adoption of automotive 48V systems in Europe. Being the economic strength of the region, theÂ automotiveÂ industryÂ is witnessing several research and developments into 48V system vehicles.

A few large vendors occupy the global automotive 48V system market. These players are large automotive component suppliers with diverse product portfolio within the automotive industry. With the 48V system being a relatively new concept, the vendors investing into this product line require strong cash inflow to carry out product development.

The global Automotive 48V System market was valued at 10100 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 862600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 88.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive 48V System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive 48V System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Automotive 48V System:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive 48V System in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Automotive 48V System Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Mild-hybrid Vehicles

Low-power BEVs

Automotive 48V System Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Entry-level vehicles

Mid-premium vehicles

Luxury vehicles

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Automotive 48V System?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Automotive 48V System Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Automotive 48V System What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Automotive 48V System What being the manufacturing process of Automotive 48V System?

What will the Automotive 48V System market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Automotive 48V System industry?

Geographical Segmentation:

Automotive 48V System Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive 48V System Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive 48V System Market Size

2.2 Automotive 48V System Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive 48V System Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive 48V System Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive 48V System Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Automotive 48V System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive 48V System Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Automotive 48V System Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Automotive 48V System Production by Type

6.2 Global Automotive 48V System Revenue by Type

6.3 Automotive 48V System Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Automotive 48V System Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

