Automotive 48V System Market Production Market by Key Players, Market Size, Demand, Opportunities, Market Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2023

key market dynamics such as detailed coverage, key trends, opportunities, historical and forecast market information, demand, application details, company shares

This market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Automotive 48V System market, including Automotive 48V System stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Automotive 48V System market. Stakeholders, investors, industry experts, as well as business researchers can influence the information and statistics offered in the market research report.

To achieve the emission targets, OEMs are implementing more electronic units, lightweight designs, and electrification of powertrains in their vehicle models. Moreover, the demand for increased safety and comforts such as heated seats, power steering, and advanced driver assistance systems among consumers have propelled the adoption of electronic units, which will subsequently put a high load on the vehicles battery system. Such requirements have prompted the OEMS to develop a dual voltage architecture, which includes 48V supply and can be used to satisfy the power demand for components in the vehicle. Since the safety voltage level for vehicles is 60V, it has further contributed to the growing preference for the 48V system so that the system does not exceed the safety voltage level.

Bosch, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Valeo

Automotive 48V System Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Automotive 48V System Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Automotive 48V System Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Automotive 48V System Market Segment by Type:

Mild-hybrid Vehicles

Low-power BEVs Automotive 48V System Market Segment by Applications:

Entry-level vehicles

Mid-premium vehicles